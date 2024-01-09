Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $324,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $257.98 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.96 and a 200 day moving average of $257.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

