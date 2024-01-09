Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

EDZ opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (EDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDZ was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.