Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

