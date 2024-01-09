Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HDB opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

