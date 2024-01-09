Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 23 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $562.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $597.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.