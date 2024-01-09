Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 436 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 573,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,465 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

