Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 5,236 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.