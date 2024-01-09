Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $273.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

