Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 607,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,819,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

