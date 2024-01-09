Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 4.2%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 437,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,999,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

