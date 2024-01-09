Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

