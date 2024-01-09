Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of ASPS stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altisource Portfolio Solutions
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.