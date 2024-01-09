Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

MO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.72. 2,340,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

