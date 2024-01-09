American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 5.5% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.30. 255,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,890. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

