American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.54. 586,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.