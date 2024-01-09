Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $223,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,654.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,030,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.