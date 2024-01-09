Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.2 %

Amphenol stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

