Analysts Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price at C$21.31

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on KMP.UN
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 1.4 %
Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.