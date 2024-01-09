Analyzing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Electrovaya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $2.92 billion 0.94 $1.80 billion $44.72 1.73 Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.29 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 61.72% 3.22% 1.04% Electrovaya -6.60% -56.19% -9.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spectrum Brands and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60 Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus price target of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.13%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Electrovaya on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

