Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

NLY opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.