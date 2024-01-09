Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $7.69

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.41. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 26,036 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Anywhere Real Estate

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 201,824 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 2,016,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.