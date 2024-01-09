APA (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered to “Hold” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.