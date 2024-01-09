APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $61.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of APA opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in APA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 256,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in APA by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 927,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 239,662 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

