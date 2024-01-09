Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 10th. Apogee Therapeutics had issued 17,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,050,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APGE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of APGE stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.