AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $211.41. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -123.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average is $182.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

