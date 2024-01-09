Applied Capital LLC FL Boosts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 285,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $194.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

