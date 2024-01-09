Applied Capital LLC FL Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.29. The stock had a trading volume of 245,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,870. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

