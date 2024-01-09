Applied Capital LLC FL Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Applied Capital LLC FL trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.10. 388,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

