Applied Capital LLC FL Has $618,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,332,000 after buying an additional 685,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,564,000 after acquiring an additional 239,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,826,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 268,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

