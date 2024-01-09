Applied Capital LLC FL Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Applied Capital LLC FL lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.47. 259,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,424. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

