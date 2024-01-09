Applied Capital LLC FL Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 104,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

