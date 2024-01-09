Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 209 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.14. 1,236,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.