Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 317 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for approximately 2.1% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 81.0% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.23. 685,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,490. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

