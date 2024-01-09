Applied Capital LLC FL Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.5% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,611,000 after acquiring an additional 142,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 238,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,815. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

