Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Reduced by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,132 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 406,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $56,212,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

