Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

APVO stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

