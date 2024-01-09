Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 83.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,901 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

