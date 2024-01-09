Art de Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118.61 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $118.61 million and $377,381.80 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,146,822 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 93,146,822 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.35417322 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $470,356.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

