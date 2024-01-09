ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $716.91. The stock had a trading volume of 274,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $697.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.