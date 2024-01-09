Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $196.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.20.

AZPN opened at $208.90 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.18.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,856,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

