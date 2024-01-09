Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

