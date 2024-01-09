Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 349 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,333. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.