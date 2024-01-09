Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.87. 660,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,298. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.39.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

