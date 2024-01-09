Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $976,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. 1,541,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

