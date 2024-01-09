Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. 22,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,380. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.