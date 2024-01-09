Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $1.31 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after buying an additional 289,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after buying an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 337,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $106.53. 211,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $103.20. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

