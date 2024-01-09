Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.8% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,581. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

