Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 17,887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 816,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,178. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

