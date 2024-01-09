Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

American Tower stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average is $187.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.