Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,298 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 165,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

