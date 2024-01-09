Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,802 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,876. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

